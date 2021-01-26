PARTLY FACETIOUS: But age is not reversible, according to Khushal Khan Khattak

“Is a degree reversible?”

“Everything is reversible.”

“Age is not reversible.”

“Indeed but I meant what man does can be reversed and how soon depends on some factors but…”

“Or woman, you surely meant what a man or woman does can be reversed.”

“Dear, dear me, I apologize but in my defense I want to say that for me when the word man is used in a specific context it is gender neutral but your point is well taken.”

“Right anyway a degree is reversible only in extreme circumstance, I mean if it is found later that you plagiarized from someone else’s work without giving due attribution or if you cheated in an exam or….”

“What about a pir (spiritual guide)? And I am not sure a pir is gender neutral because in Urdu and French to be gender neutral is a challenge as every item is given a gender – a table for example is female…”

“I know where your mind goes so let me put it this way - it is not person specific.”

“In Pakistan there are two types of pirs – one who inherits from daddy or whoever the power source maybe and need I add there are some such pirs in The Khan’s cabinet and the other is someone who undertakes extensive… for want of a better word I would say studies or…delves into the art of being a pir which to laypersons like me can be defined as the occult….”

“Don’t get too technical on me, I wasn’t referring to pirs or pirnis if you will I was referring to someone with a religious based degree.”

“Well the Pope has been known to take action against senior church officials for violating their strict code and….”

“What about a mufti? Is a mufti always a mufti?’’

“I am not sure which body, if any, is empowered to withdraw that title – I mean the hierarchy in the church is well established though to my very limited knowledge not amongst pirs and muftis and….”

“I was referring to the Qandeel Baloch mufti… she has been vindicated as the Uncle of Abdul Qavi held a press conference during which he stated that with a heavy heart he has withdrawn the title of Mufti from his nephew and… and wait he said that his mobile has been seized and he is under treatment for mental illness and I am not sure which doctor if any is treating him – and this decision was taken after a video by Hareem Shah was uploaded and…”

“Ha, ha, ha.”

“Why are you laughing?”

“Qavi reminds me of our politicians who refuse to learn any lessons.”

“I don’t get you.”

“The lesson learned is not to allow the person you are harassing to take a video….”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021