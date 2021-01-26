Petrol smuggling: LCCI body lauds PM’s steps

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Standing Committee on FMCG Sector’s Convener Mohammad Ijaz Tanveer lauding the Prime Minister of Pakistan for steps to curb the smuggling of Iranian petrol, has demanded similar steps for eradicating the smuggling of imported food items.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that the entire business community not only appreciated the efforts of the Prime Minister against the scourge of smuggling but also stood by the government. He also demanded that similar concrete steps be taken to curb the smuggling of imported food items to discourage the smuggling mafia.

