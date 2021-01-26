ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,883 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.57%)
BR30 25,120 Increased By ▲ 395.68 (1.6%)
KSE100 46,088 Increased By ▲ 219.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,166 Increased By ▲ 104.54 (0.55%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Petrol smuggling: LCCI body lauds PM’s steps

Recorder Report 26 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Standing Committee on FMCG Sector’s Convener Mohammad Ijaz Tanveer lauding the Prime Minister of Pakistan for steps to curb the smuggling of Iranian petrol, has demanded similar steps for eradicating the smuggling of imported food items.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that the entire business community not only appreciated the efforts of the Prime Minister against the scourge of smuggling but also stood by the government. He also demanded that similar concrete steps be taken to curb the smuggling of imported food items to discourage the smuggling mafia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

LCCI FMCG Mohammad Ijaz Tanveer Petrol smuggling

Petrol smuggling: LCCI body lauds PM’s steps

UN conference: PM calls for viable framework for affordable supply of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries

Country Partnership Framework: WB, govt discuss development priorities

Jul-Nov period: Domestic debt servicing soars to Rs921bn

Energy agreements: Punjab cabinet approves use of Yuan for foreign currency exchange

World lost equivalent of 255m jobs in 2020: UN

Xi warns Davos WEF against ‘new Cold War’

NIFT, others: Govt takes step to pre-empt strike action by unions

Cut in world edible oil prices: Ministry told to pass on benefit to consumers

Gas moratorium forestall: Cabinet may review CCoE decision today

PML-N to participate in Senate polls

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.