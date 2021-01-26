Punjab reports 607 Covid-19 new cases, 7 deaths

LAHORE: The positivity rate of Covid-19 witnessed a slight decline to 3.85 percent, as out of total 15,760 tests conducted across Punjab during the last 24 hours, as many as 607 fresh corona cases and seven deaths reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 154017 and fatalities to 4,568.

With recovery of 1216 more people, the number of recovered patients has reached to 138,894. With 2,414 recoveries across Pakistan over the past 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the country has reached to 488,903.

As per break up of cases and deaths due to corona in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 77,568 cases and 1,823 deaths, Rawalpindi 13,976 cases and 789 deaths, Faisalabad 8,525 cases and 407 deaths, Multan 9,087 cases and 320 deaths, Gujranwala 4,427 cases and 106 deaths, Bahawalpur 3,942 cases and 130 deaths, Sialkot 3,209 cases and 119 deaths, Sargodha 2,892 cases and 119 deaths and Rahim Yar Khan reported 2,070 cases and 99 fatalities.

