Punjab Assembly: Treasury, opposition slam govt over poor law & order situation

LAHORE: The government on Monday laid Punjab Punnah Gah Ordinance 2021 and The King Edward Medical University Lahore (Amendment Ordinance 2021) in Punjab Assembly.

The session started two hour 48 minutes late under the chair of speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

Both treasury and opposition members criticised Punjab government on the deteriorating law and order situation in the province.

Speaking on the floor of the House Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza demanded that government should constitute a commission that will identify those government officials who were involved in violating rules and regulations.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Saeed Akbar Khan Niwani on the floor of the House said that nobody’s life and property was save in the province. PTI MPA Ahmed Shah Khagha said that on the night of twelve January dacoits entered into their house. After making the entire family hostage, the dacoits looted the house and fled with valuables.

Speaker Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi also showed his distrust on the law and order situation in the province. He directed the law minister Raja Basharat to take notice of the law and order situation in the province.

While speaking on the point of order PML-N MPA Rana Mashhood criticised the government for demolishing the properties of PML-N MNA Malik Afzal Khokhar and MPA Malik Saif Khokar. He termed the act as the worst type of political victimisation.

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Raja Basharat, while responding to the point of order of PML-N MPA Rana Mashhood in the Assembly session Monday, said that the police did not go to Khokhar House illegally but fulfilled all the legal requirements. That is, the N-Leaguers made illegal occupations during their tenure. He said that not the government but they should be ashamed of their actions as they committed a crime and then cried over those illegalities.

Raja Basharat said, “If they had the courage to stop the police they should have but could not because the police were acting in accordance with the rules and regulations.”

The Law minister strongly condemned the misconduct of the police with MPA Ahmad Shah Khaga and assured that he would be given all possible justice.

Earlier, newly elected PML-N MPA Salma Butt took the oath. She took on the seat vacated after the death of Muneera Yamin Satti.

