ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,883 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.57%)
BR30 25,120 Increased By ▲ 395.68 (1.6%)
KSE100 46,088 Increased By ▲ 219.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,166 Increased By ▲ 104.54 (0.55%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab Assembly: Treasury, opposition slam govt over poor law & order situation

Recorder Report 26 Jan 2021

LAHORE: The government on Monday laid Punjab Punnah Gah Ordinance 2021 and The King Edward Medical University Lahore (Amendment Ordinance 2021) in Punjab Assembly.

The session started two hour 48 minutes late under the chair of speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

Both treasury and opposition members criticised Punjab government on the deteriorating law and order situation in the province.

Speaking on the floor of the House Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza demanded that government should constitute a commission that will identify those government officials who were involved in violating rules and regulations.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Saeed Akbar Khan Niwani on the floor of the House said that nobody’s life and property was save in the province. PTI MPA Ahmed Shah Khagha said that on the night of twelve January dacoits entered into their house. After making the entire family hostage, the dacoits looted the house and fled with valuables.

Speaker Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi also showed his distrust on the law and order situation in the province. He directed the law minister Raja Basharat to take notice of the law and order situation in the province.

While speaking on the point of order PML-N MPA Rana Mashhood criticised the government for demolishing the properties of PML-N MNA Malik Afzal Khokhar and MPA Malik Saif Khokar. He termed the act as the worst type of political victimisation.

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Raja Basharat, while responding to the point of order of PML-N MPA Rana Mashhood in the Assembly session Monday, said that the police did not go to Khokhar House illegally but fulfilled all the legal requirements. That is, the N-Leaguers made illegal occupations during their tenure. He said that not the government but they should be ashamed of their actions as they committed a crime and then cried over those illegalities.

Raja Basharat said, “If they had the courage to stop the police they should have but could not because the police were acting in accordance with the rules and regulations.”

The Law minister strongly condemned the misconduct of the police with MPA Ahmad Shah Khaga and assured that he would be given all possible justice.

Earlier, newly elected PML-N MPA Salma Butt took the oath. She took on the seat vacated after the death of Muneera Yamin Satti.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PTI PMLN Rana Mashhood Chaudhry Pervez Elahi Syed Hassan Murtaza Saeed Akbar Khan Niwani Salma Butt Muneera Yamin Satti

Punjab Assembly: Treasury, opposition slam govt over poor law & order situation

UN conference: PM calls for viable framework for affordable supply of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries

Country Partnership Framework: WB, govt discuss development priorities

Jul-Nov period: Domestic debt servicing soars to Rs921bn

Energy agreements: Punjab cabinet approves use of Yuan for foreign currency exchange

World lost equivalent of 255m jobs in 2020: UN

Xi warns Davos WEF against ‘new Cold War’

NIFT, others: Govt takes step to pre-empt strike action by unions

Cut in world edible oil prices: Ministry told to pass on benefit to consumers

Gas moratorium forestall: Cabinet may review CCoE decision today

PML-N to participate in Senate polls

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.