Pakistan

‘Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine’ drives in Punjab from Feb 1

Recorder Report 26 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Announcing the launch of ‘Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine’ drive from 1st February to 15th February during which around 20 million children between 9 months to 15 years will be vaccinated, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said here on Monday that Pakistan is third country in the world to start this campaign.

Speaking at a seminar in connection with introduction of vaccine by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the Minister said that the campaign would initially start from 12 districts which are: Lahore, Rawalpindi Mianwali, Chakwal, Pakpattan, Multan, DG Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

She said the Cabinet has formally approved the provision of ‘Sehat Insaf Cards’ to all families of the province. She said, “I congratulate the Department on the launching of a great campaign. I am grateful to the World Health Organization, UNICEF and other partners for their support.

The department shall set up camps and awareness centres during the campaign. Improvement in healthcare service delivery according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is our first priority.”

