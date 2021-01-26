Family members, lawyers allowed to meet Khwaja Asif in jail

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday allowed family members and lawyers of former defence minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif to meet him in jail.

Earlier the counsel of Khwaja Asif filed an application seeking permission to meet with his client. He also prayed to the court to allow the family members also to see him in jail. The prosecutor however said NAB will not opposed the application if court allows the application in accordance and court allowed the application accordingly.

According to NAB, Khwaja Asif had failed to explain the sources of his income and assets. The NAB said suspect was first elected senator in 1991 when his assets were around Rs 5 million and the same swelled to Rs 221 million by 2018, which were beyond known sources of his income. The suspect claims to have earned Rs 130 million from his employment in a company of United Arab Emirate but he failed to furnish documentary evidence to support his claim, NAB added.

The NAB also accused that the suspect also failed to explain a transaction of Rs 400 million made in accounts of a benami company established in the name of his personal servant.

