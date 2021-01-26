Covid-19 safety measures: Daraz, IRD join hands to spread awareness

KARACHI: Daraz has collaborated with global health delivery and research network Interactive Research Development (IRD) to spread awareness of the novel coronavirus and the ensuing pandemic.

In collaboration with Daraz, IRD has distributed safety awareness flyers in Daraz packages across Pakistan. The two organizations stand together to ensure safety for all as the rate of infection intensifies.

Daraz also hosted an informative session live with Dr. Kamran Iqbal, Program Manager for the IRD Model COVID – 19 Response, to discuss the IRD COVID-19 model and address questions related to COVID-19 management. His expertise allowed him to talk about the IRD Model and oxygen therapy and its importance with respect to COVID-19 and debunked myths related to the virus and elucidated in detail how to continue to work safely during the second wave.

Dr. Kamran added that the idea behind the IRD Model was to distribute the COVID-19 patients’ burden in hospitals, training health centers for oxygen therapy and equipping them for free so that they can take better care of patients.

Almira Butt, Head of CSR at Daraz said, “In this difficult time of COVID, we always seek to support organizations that have been working tirelessly for the health and wellbeing of our people. Collaborating with IRD, we aim to provide awareness and access to information vital to fight the pandemic as a responsible nation.”—PR

