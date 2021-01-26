ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
60-acre land designated for two new graveyards: administrator

Recorder Report 26 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said that 60-acre land has been designated for establishing two new graveyards in city’s Deh Mawach Goth and Deh Mauripur in District West, and managing committees were also being formed to cope with ‘graveyards mafia’.

Welfare organisations were also ready to cooperate with Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) for establishing ‘model cemeteries’. All measures would be taken to take back the graveyards from clutches of the grabbers and save the new ones from them, the administrator passed these remarks while reviewing a meeting of Land Utilisation Department in which total 60 acres land was allocated for two new graveyards at Deh Mawach Goth and Deh Mauripur in District West.

A big graveyard would be established at 55-acre while another to be built in five-acre land.

The administrator said that the allocated land would not be used for any other purpose and the local administration would facilitate the people for offering burial of their loved ones.

Ahmed said that proper record would be maintained in new graveyards and encroachment would not be tolerated. He also thanked Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for approving establishment of new cemeteries on recommendations of Allotment and Reservation Committee. The land was allocated under Government Land Act 1912.

The administrator said that new cemeteries would meet the demand of Karachi city. He said that KMC had already decided to introduce one window operation for burial and documentations of graveyards under its administrative control. He added that managing committees comprising of Chhipa Welfare Association, Sayani Welfare Trust, JDC Welfare Organisation, Alamgir Welfare, Edhi Foundation and other welfare organisations are also being formed.

The administrator said that currently the lands were allocated in District West but there is need of new graveyards in other districts too. “The cemeteries are also a need in the society and it is responsibility of city administration to facilitate the people,” he added.

