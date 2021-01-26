ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
SHC approves Durrani’s interim bail

Recorder Report 26 Jan 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday approved the interim bail of Agha Siraj Durrani, Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, in National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s inquiry regarding alleged illegal appointments in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Lyari.

A division bench of the SHC approved the interim bail of the Sindh Assembly speaker against a surety of Rs1 million after Durrani approached the court to secure pre-arrest bail.

In the petition, Durrani pleaded the court to grant him interim bail in the inquiry after he received a call-up notice from NAB, in which he had been accused of making illegal appointments in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Lyari.

According to the NAB notice, appointments were made on the recommendations of Durrani.

Durrani appeared in the court to file the petition for interim bail.

The court, approving his interim bail in the inquiry against him, ordered him to cooperate with NAB in the inquiry regarding those appointments.

Meanwhile, a division bench of the SHC sought a reply from the federal secretary of Planning and Development in a petition pertaining to delay in K-IV water project of Karachi.

The petitioner submitted in the court that the federal government had announced provision of funds to the Sindh government for the completion of K-IV project to supply additional water to the city.

“There is no information when these funds would be provided for the project,” the petition stated.

The petitioner stated that major funds had already been spent on the project, and if the funds from the federal government were not provided, the funds already utilized would be wasted.

The court seeking reply from the federal secretary of Planning and Development adjourned the hearing on the petition.

