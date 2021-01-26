Australian HC expresses confidence over boosting relations

ISLAMABAD: Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw on Monday expressed his confidence over further strengthening of Pak-Australia relations in future as both countries.

In his special message on the eve of Australia Day being celebrated on Jan 26, he said Pak-Australia strong linkages were shown by the more than 80,000 people of Pakistani origin, who now call Australia home.

And many Pakistani students choose to study in Australia’s high quality universities and other educational institutions. These young alumni contribute to Pakistan’s bright future and build on their links with Australia.

Australia Day was a wonderful opportunity to reflect on the relationship between two great countries Pakistan and Australia.

Australia was one of the first countries to formally recognize the new nation of Pakistan in 1947. Since then, the relationship has strengthened and deepened.

“We have much in common including our shared love of cricket and historical ties which provides a solid foundation to advance the relationship further.”

Australia was a supporter of Pakistan’s prosperity, stability and development. In 2020, Australia has re-oriented its development cooperation to help Pakistan deal with the COVID19 emergency, such as by funding the purchase of ventilators, supporting Ehsaas nutrition centres and assisting women in lockdown.