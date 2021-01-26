Senate team meets Djibouti ministers

ISLAMABAD: The three-member Senate delegation on Monday met the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Budget, and Commerce of the Republic of Djibouti. The delegation comprising Senators Muhammad Ali Saif, Mirza Afridi and Manager Procurement and Coordination International Parliamentarians’ Congress (IPC) Fayaz Thaheem met Minister of Foreign affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Djibouti, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, the Minister of Budget Abdoulkarim Aden Cher and the Minister of Commerce/Trade Hassan Houmed Ibrahim, said a press release received from Djibouti. Minister of Foreign Affair of the Republic of Djibouti Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said that Djibouti is very ambitious to become a hub for the region and even beyond.

They are developing infrastructure and emphasized the significance of strengthening the bilateral ties with Pakistan.

He also talked about the importance of the road and belt initiative and said it is important to have a direct line between Pakistan and Djibouti for trade.

They see Pakistan as a vibrant country with a growing economy and stated that Djibouti and Pakistan both states have the potential to work together towards development with corporation and unity.

They appreciated the role of the International Parliamentarians’ Congress (IPC) by mentioning that the pandemic COVID-19 has already shaken the world and the countries started moving towards isolation and following protectionism.

Secretary-General International Parliamentarians’ Congress (IPC) Senator Muhammad Ali Saif and Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi talked about the bilateral expansion of trade between Djibouti and Pakistan and also requested for the exemption of Visa to official passports for Djibouti.

Moreover, Djibouti is planning to open a Pakistan embassy in Djibouti.