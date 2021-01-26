WCLA partners up with Bookmee for online tickets

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has partnered with Bookme, an e-ticketing platform, to provide tourists with a facility of purchasing online tickets in Lahore. In this regard, the Authority and Bookme signed an agreement here on Monday, which they believe will support the government’s agenda of promoting tourism in Pakistan. Talking on the occasion, WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that they are addressing the fast-evolving needs of today’s digital citizens.

