SLIC introduces cheque drop box facility for policyholders

KARACHI: State Life has introduced the facility of cheque deposit in all its zonal offices for the ease and convenience of its policyholders. For this purpose, the company has placed drop boxes at the entrance of all its zonal offices, which can be used on both working days and holidays, while keeping in line with all SOPs.

For the guidance of policyholders, a sample of the cheque/demand draft has also been placed on the drop boxes. In case of third-party deposit, Form-III is available at the drop boxes which must be filled in by the depositor and submitted along with a copy of their CNIC. In case of non-compliance, policyholders will not receive the receipt of submission. It must be noted that without Form-III, third-party submissions will not be accepted.

For additional guidance, informational material is available around the drop boxes, according to which the correct amount, policy number and mobile phone number must be clearly written on the cheque. Depositors must avoid overwriting and make sure that the amount in figures and words are similar. In this way, the deposited cheques will be processed and policyholders can take advantage of the drop box facility.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021