Pakistan

Teachers, scholars should focus on modern, digital methods: SAU VC

Recorder Report 26 Jan 2021

HYDERABAD: Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, Dr Fateh Marri said that food problems and lack of quality varieties are causing various problems in child rearing, and with age children are having problems with their physical characteristics.

While addressing the faculty and heads of departments at the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, Dr Fateh Marri said that as the world moves towards digitisation in agriculture, teachers and scholars should now focus on modern and digital methods instead of traditional teaching and research activities at the Agriculture University. He said GIS satellite system related to agriculture, water and other natural resources of Sindh should be expanded and training of students and farmers was needed in this regard.

Dr Fateh Marri said that climate change, measurement of agricultural lands, urban areas, survey of soil and water, closure of natural drainage, increase in environmental pollution, unordered rainfall during monsoon season, such projects and problems, including mapping of natural aquifers in Sindh, can be better solved with the use of remote sensing and GIS systems.

He said that experts of Sindh Agriculture University can start working on various projects in collaboration with national and international institutions and research into existing aquifers, various technologies and machinery used to keep crops, fruits and vegetables fresh for a long time should also be developed. He said that there was a need to understand the use of modern technology to reduce the post-harvest losses. He said that the importance of traditional agricultural implements is rapidly diminishing in the world.

On this occasion, Dean of the Faculty Dr Naimatullah Leghari briefed the Vice Chancellor about the faculty.

Dr Abdullah Arijo, Academic Advisor to the Vice Chancellor, Dr Altaf Sial, Director ORIC, Engr Riasat Ali Kabar, Director Quality Enhancement cell, Dr Qamaruddin Jogi and others were also present on the occasion.

