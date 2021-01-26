ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,883 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.57%)
BR30 25,120 Increased By ▲ 395.68 (1.6%)
KSE100 46,088 Increased By ▲ 219.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,166 Increased By ▲ 104.54 (0.55%)
Monday’s early trade: Nasdaq scales new high ahead of big-tech earnings

Reuters 26 Jan 2021

NEW YORK: he Nasdaq index hit a record high on Monday as investors remained optimistic at the start of a busy week of earnings from mega-cap technology companies, while economy-sensitive cyclical stocks gave back recent gains.

The so-called “stay-at-home” winners including Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc and Apple Inc rose between 1.7% and 4.3%, following upbeat results from Netflix Inc last week.

Microsoft, scheduled to report results on Tuesday, rose 0.7% as Wedbush raised its price target on the software maker’s stock on expectations of further growth in its cloud business for 2021.

“All eyes are on tech as it now has a chance to regain some of the strength that it lost in recent months,” said Thomas Hayes, chairman of Great Hill Capital in New York.

The S&P 500 technology sector rose 1.1%, while Tesla Inc added 6.1% ahead of its quarterly results on Wednesday.

Earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to rise 23.7% this year after falling 14.1% in 2020, according to Refinitiv.

Investors were hopeful that officials in President Joe Biden’s administration could head off Republican concerns that his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief proposal was too expensive, even as lawmakers from both parties agreed that getting the COVID-19 vaccine to Americans should be a priority.

Wall Street’s main indexes touched record highs last week on hopes of a full economic reopening and efficient distribution of vaccines across the country, which is suffering from more than 175,000 new COVID-19 cases a day with millions out of work.

However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index and the S&P 500 struggled to keep up with the tech-heavy Nasdaq’s rally, as recent gainers including sectors such as financials, energy, industrials and materials all took a beating on Monday.

At 10:00 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 172.22 points, or 0.55%, to 30,824.76, the S&P 500 gained 10.10 points, or 0.26%, to 3,851.52, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 169.61 points, or 1.25%, to 13,712.89.

Merck & Co Inc fell 0.8% after the drugmaker said it would stop development of its two COVID-19 vaccines citing inferior immune responses.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc added 1.3% after RBC raised its price target on the chipmaker’s shares.

Videogame retailer GameStop Corp surged 52.2%, after having already gained about 250% since the beginning of 2021. Traders noted that the jump in shares could be short-sellers quickly buying back into the stock to cover potential losses and retail investors piling in to benefit from the surge.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.3-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and matched them on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 19 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 356 new highs and six new lows.

