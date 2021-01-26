World
Biden to approach U.S.-China relations with 'patience': White House spokeswoman
- "We're starting from an approach of patience as it relates to our relationship with China," Psaki told a White House briefing.
26 Jan 2021
WASHINGTON: The United States is in a serious competition with China, and President Joe Biden wants to approach relations with Beijing with "patience," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.
"We're starting from an approach of patience as it relates to our relationship with China," Psaki told a White House briefing.
"That means we are going to have consultations with our allies. We're going to have consultations with Democrats and Republicans and we're going to allow the inter-agency process to work its way through to review and assess how we should move forward with our relationship."
UN conference: PM calls for viable framework for affordable supply of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries
Biden to approach U.S.-China relations with 'patience': White House spokeswoman
Chinese, Indian troops clash at Naku La in Sikkim leaves many injured on both sides
Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine effective against UK, South Africa variants
Pakistan 5th most vulnerable country to climate change: Report
Immediate solution of Kashmir must for regional peace, says Qureshi
Second wave: Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since November after 23 die from COVID-19
Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports
Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over
Leaders set for online climate adaptation summit
Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam
Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official
Read more stories
Comments