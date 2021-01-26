ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,883 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.57%)
BR30 25,120 Increased By ▲ 395.68 (1.6%)
KSE100 46,088 Increased By ▲ 219.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,166 Increased By ▲ 104.54 (0.55%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Italy sends warning letter to Pfizer over COVID vaccine delays

  • The letter adds to tension between the European Union and the U.S. drug-maker, which announced last week a temporary slowdown in deliveries to the bloc.
Reuters 26 Jan 2021

ROME: The Italian government on Monday sent a letter of formal notice to Pfizer calling on the drug company to respect its contractual commitments over its COVID-19 vaccine deliveries, the government special commissioner said.

The letter adds to tension between the European Union and the U.S. drug-maker, which announced last week a temporary slowdown in deliveries to the bloc.

"The State Attorney General's Office has sent Pfizer a formal notice to comply with its contractual obligations relating to its failure to deliver vaccine doses," the special commissioner office said in a statement.

Pfizer was not immediately available for comment.

European Union Pfizer COVID19 vaccine

Italy sends warning letter to Pfizer over COVID vaccine delays

Chinese, Indian troops clash at Naku La in Sikkim leaves many injured on both sides

Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine effective against UK, South Africa variants

Pakistan 5th most vulnerable country to climate change: Report

Immediate solution of Kashmir must for regional peace, says Qureshi

Second wave: Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since November after 23 die from COVID-19

Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports

Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over

Leaders set for online climate adaptation summit

Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam

Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters