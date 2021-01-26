KP CM directs ensuring progress on motorway, CBRC projects

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Monday directed the authorities concerned for maintaining close contact with relevant federal agencies to ensure progress on development projects particularly Peshawar-D.I. Khan Motorway and Chashma Right Bank Canal.

He issued directives while presiding over a meeting to review progress so far made on development projects reflected in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) under the federal government.

Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Administrative Secretaries of Communication and works and Industry departments, SNGPL General Manager, high ups of PESCO and other relevant authorities attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that a total of 138 developmental projects in different sectors were reflected in current PSDP while Rs. 149 billion had been allocated for those projects in current budget, adding that a total of Rs. 62 billion were released till December 2020 while Rs. 34.1 billion had been utilized so far which is the 55 percent of the released amount.

Briefing the forum about progress so far made on Peshawar-D.I.Khan Motorway, it was told that PC-1 of the project was approved by the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) and had been forwarded to Central Development Working Party (CDWP) for final approval.

Regarding the Khyber Institute Child Health & Children Hospital, the forum was apprised that 85 percent of civil work had been completed on the project.

Speaking in the meeting, the chief minister directed the departments concerned to prepare PC-1s of mega development projects reflected in current Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) and forward them to relevant forum for approval so that the projects could be executed within the stipulated time period.

The chief minister termed the said project of vital importance and directed the relevant authorities to complete it on priority basis.

It was told that Package1 of Peshawar Northern Bypass Road had been completed whereas land procurement process was underway for Package 2 of the project which would be completed in next 15 days and the project would be completed by the end of this year.

The meeting was informed that a total of 41 developmental projects had been proposed to federal government for inclusion in next PSDP which include construction of Dir Motorway, Swabi Bypass Road, Mastuj Brawal Road, construction of Barwasa Dam in Haripur, Sadozai Dam in District Hangu, Solarization of 300 water schemes and other important projects.