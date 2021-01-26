Pakistan
4 more reported positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan
- As many as 18293 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 193 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.
26 Jan 2021
QUETTA: About 4 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18754 in Balochistan on Monday.
According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 500,575 people were screened for the virus till January 25 out of which 4 more were reported positive.
