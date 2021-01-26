Pakistan
Politics over Human Rights bill is shameful: Shireen Mazari
- She said Mininstry of Human Rights tabled a Senior Citizen Bill over a year ago in National Assembly.
26 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Faderal Minister of Human Rights Dr. Shrieen M Mazari on Monday said that playing politics over Human Rights bill is shameful.
She said Mininstry of Human Rights tabled a Senior Citizen Bill over a year ago in National Assembly.
In a Tweet, she said that the Bill referred to Human Rights Committee headed by Bilawal Bhatto Zaradri.
Finally , a sub committeee of Human Rights approved the bill but it cannot move because the Committeee Chairman "too busy" to call meetings and forward bill for passage through National Assembly, she criticized.
