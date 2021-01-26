The inevitable has happened. The Prime Minister had to give in having held back the power base tariff increase for almost a year, as the country was grappling with high inflation before Covid hit. There is very little that is surprising as it was a long time coming after previous year’s Covid and high-inflation inflicted delays.

Subject to notification by Nepra, the power base tariffs are all set to go up by Rs1.95/unit on an average – around 17 percent higher from January 2019. Recall that the last base tariff revision was done in January 2019, which gave an average base tariff of Rs 11.47 per unit. What remains unclear as yet is the treatment of the tariff increase across various consumer categories.

The notified base tariff for domestic consumers across various slabs averaged Rs9.62 per unit after the January 2019 notification. Assuming the price increase spares nobody (as hinted upon by the minister in the press briefing) the average base tariff for domestic consumers would be increased to Rs11.57 per unit or by 20 percent. However politically tough it may be, there is enough precedence of similar and higher magnitudes of price increase for the domestic sector in the last two tenures.

The Power Minister mentioned Rs2.18 per unit as the need for increase in base tariffs, which translated into Rs225 billion, as per the number of units used as tariff benchmarking in the last revision. The amount being increased leaves the government short of just Rs25 billion, which suggests the power budgeted subsidy will not be out of control.

Mind you, there are various other subsidies that are going on, and become part of the problem. The delay in settlement of subsidy amount then adds to the circular debt, as unfunded subsidy, arising from various support packages announced from time to time, has proved. But for simplicity sake, let’s assume all subsidy for power sector will be budgeted this time around.

What will matter the most is the inflationary impact of the price increase. Recall that the percentage increase in base tariff does not become the percentage increase in final tariff, as various surcharges, duties, quarterly adjustments, and monthly FCA become part of the final notified tariff.

The continuation or discontinuation of the previous slab benefit for domestic consumers will matter the most. This is where more revenue shortages arrive that are not always necessarily budgeted. The initial communication on the tariff increase lacks a lot of vital information, in the absence of which it would be guesswork at best to determine the exact impact on CPI.

But if the domestic consumers across categories are indeed subject to a uniform price increase or the slab benefit is taken away – make no mistake that the CPI impact would be sizeable. Here is also hoping the PBS deals with the price increase right way, especially if the slab benefit goes away. Here is a reminder that PBS does not take into account the fact that power bills are issued with one previous slab benefit. If that is taken away this time around, it will be more inflationary than what the PBS will arrive at. More on that and the impact on CPI, later.

Nepra has worked out an average Rs1.62 per unit in lieu of quarterly tariff adjustments for 2QFY20 and 3QFY20 combined. The aim is to make room for Rs165 billion accumulated on account of tariff adjustments, bulk of which pertains to capacity charges, during the two quarters. The distribution of tariff adjustments is not known yet, except for the domestic consumers consuming up to 200 units.

A jog down the recent history would not be entirely out of place to attempt to know what is in store for domestic, commercial, industrial, and other consumers. Considering the press release issued by the Ministry of Finance, the domestic consumers using up to 300 units are surely in for a first. The lifeline consumers using up to 50 monthly units will be exempted as always but it appears the next three slabs are all set to face varying degrees of tariff increase.

The press release clearly indicates the consumers using up to 200 units will be subsidized to the tune of Rs1.3 per unit, leaving them facing an increase of Rs0.32/unit. What becomes of the consumers falling in the next category remains unclear, but it will be a massive surprise if domestic consumers in 201-300 units category are subject to Rs1.62/unit increase. That said, the adjustment will still likely be north of Rs0.32/unit stipulated for up to 200-unit category.

Combined, these three categories constitute 78 percent of domestic and 40 percent of overall consumption. Assuming that, even in a highly unlikely scenario of domestic consumers in the 201-300 units category being subject to the national uniform tariff adjustment of Rs1.62/unit – the first two categories have created a gap of Rs35 billion. This will need to be adjusted upwards for the other categories, and the axe will most likely fall on commercial and industrial consumers.

For domestic consumers above 300-unit category, Rs1.58/unit adjustment has lapsed on September 30, 2019. The tariff increase would be a minimal Rs0.04/unit in case the uniform tariff applies. This will create a dichotomy in terms of price increase and impact on inflation for lower consumption categories. Another possible scenario is to equate the price increase for all domestic consumer categories at Rs0.32/unit – which will lead to an adjustment of Rs1.9/unit for all consumer categories beyond 300 units.

This could fetch Rs152 billion in adjustments, which is very close to the amount allowed to be collected by the regulator. All eyes are now on the government gazette notification, which should tell if the government intends to deal with the adjustments within the consolidated requirements, or will there be subsidy, as there was for 1HFY19 adjustments.