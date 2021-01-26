ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,900 Increased By ▲ 16.77 (0.34%)
BR30 25,351 Increased By ▲ 231.01 (0.92%)
KSE100 46,213 Increased By ▲ 125.33 (0.27%)
KSE30 19,217 Increased By ▲ 51.31 (0.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Gur over sugar?

BR Research 26 Jan 2021

A social media campaign of sorts is gaining traction over the past few months. Keyboard warriors – egged on by electronic media anchors – are calling on public to jettison refined white sugar in favour of gur (jaggery), considered to be a traditional sweetener indigenous to subcontinent, that does not undergo the chemical-laden refining process by mills.

Although the campaign carries health-awareness undertones, it is primarily a call to social action. Unlike refined sugar, gur (jaggery) is (presumed to be) produced by cottage industries and non-registered small enterprises. Considering that a two-third rise in refined sugar price (over 30 months) has failed to suppress Pakistan’s sweet-tooth, it is hoped that a switch to gur will help avoid lining the pockets of the sugar millers.

But gur has never been cheaper than white sugar, and with good reason. While white refined sugar consists purely of sucrose, gur is unrefined and thus also includes molasses. Based on CPI data, national average retail price of gur over the past nine years has been at least 1.25 times greater than the processed-milled variety.

But does the price data carry any insights for the sweetener price spiral witnessed in the domestic market since the incumbents came to power in mid-2018? Turns out that on nation-wide basis, gur and refined sugar prices move largely in tandem with each other, with a positive correlation coefficient of 0.95x. In fact, over the last decade, gur prices have increased at a one percentage point higher CAGR than refined sugar prices across the country.

So, what does that say about the earnest cause of boycotting refined sugar, especially since prices began to rise 30 months ago? Turns out, gur prices have risen at a marginally higher rate since March 2018 (when domestic refined sugar prices were at their bottom), with the growth momentum being particularly higher till July 2020, only slowing down in recent months.

Is gur really all that better then? Turns out, when it comes to choice of sweetener, it might be better to listen to your cardiologist than Whatsapp campaigners after all.

Sugar sugarcane

Gur over sugar?

UN conference: PM calls for viable framework for affordable supply of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries

Country Partnership Framework: WB, govt discuss development priorities

Jul-Nov period: Domestic debt servicing soars to Rs921bn

Energy agreements: Punjab cabinet approves use of Yuan for foreign currency exchange

World lost equivalent of 255m jobs in 2020: UN

Xi warns Davos WEF against ‘new Cold War’

NIFT, others: Govt takes step to pre-empt strike action by unions

Cut in world edible oil prices: Ministry told to pass on benefit to consumers

Gas moratorium forestall: Cabinet may review CCoE decision today

PML-N to participate in Senate polls

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters