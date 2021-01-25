ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,885 Increased By ▲ 29.27 (0.6%)
BR30 25,135 Increased By ▲ 410.9 (1.66%)
KSE100 46,100 Increased By ▲ 231.55 (0.5%)
KSE30 19,169 Increased By ▲ 107.55 (0.56%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares inch higher as rebound in banks offset Reliance slide

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.12% to 14,388.75, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.05% to 48,902.52 by 0520 GMT.
Reuters 25 Jan 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares edged up on Monday, as gains in banking stocks outweighed a slide in Reliance Industries, triggered by a sharp drop in third-quarter revenue at the conglomerate's oil-to-chemicals business.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.12% to 14,388.75, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.05% to 48,902.52 by 0520 GMT.

"Today is a day of volatility after the correction on Friday ... It remains a buy on dip market," said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive officer at Esquire Capital Investment Advisors in Mumbai.

On Friday, Indian shares ended lower, retreating from record levels hit in the previous session due to weakness in banking and metal stocks.

Biliionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries slipped as much as 4.7% in morning trade, marking its biggest intra-day percentage loss in over a month and was the biggest drag on the blue-chip Nifty 50.

The operator behind the world's largest refining complex reported a 30% drop in its oil-to-chemicals division, but beat profit estimates for the third quarter as it reined in spending.

"The stock (Reliance Industries) had run up quite a bit and this correction was warranted for sometime," Dasgupta said of Reliance, which gained about 5.8% last week in the run-up to its results.

Bank stocks were among the top boosts on the index, with shares of HDFC Bank rising 2.2% to become the biggest boost to Nifty, while Kotak Mahindra Bank gained 1.3% ahead of its quarterly earnings to be released later in the day.

Shares of Tata Motors, which gained 11.2% last week, slipped 2.25% in morning trade, after the automaker hiked prices of its passenger vehicles on Friday.

Broader Asian shares rose on expectations of a $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus plan to help revive the US economy.

