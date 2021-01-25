ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 35.69 (0.74%)
BR30 25,172 Increased By ▲ 448.23 (1.81%)
KSE100 46,157 Increased By ▲ 289.03 (0.63%)
KSE30 19,187 Increased By ▲ 126.12 (0.66%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Norway gas field outages to end Monday, pipeline operator says

  • Norway is Britain's largest external gas supplier, and the second largest of Europe after Russia, normally exporting around 330 million cubic metres per day.
Reuters 25 Jan 2021

OSLO: The partial outage at Norway's Troll, Visund and Kvitebjoern natural gas fields, which on Sunday cut supplies to Europe, is set to end on Monday, pipeline system operator Gassco said.

The combined outage will cut Monday's gas output by an expected 9.5 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, less than Sunday's cut of around 50 mcm per day, Gassco said.

Norway is Britain's largest external gas supplier, and the second largest of Europe after Russia, normally exporting around 330 million cubic metres per day.

The partial outage at Equinor's Troll, Norway's largest gas field, and at the two smaller facilities, was caused by processing problems, Gassco said in a brief statement on Sunday.

A separate outage, affecting the Aasta Hansteen gas field, has also been scheduled to end on Monday, Gassco said.

British wholesale gas prices rose on Friday as a forecast for colder temperatures boosted demand and domestic supply remained curbed by maintenance.

Norway's unemployment Norway's Norway's oil industry gasfield Aasta Hansteen gas field

Norway gas field outages to end Monday, pipeline operator says

Immediate solution of Kashmir must for regional peace, says Qureshi

Second wave: Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since November after 23 die from COVID-19

Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports

Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over

Leaders set for online climate adaptation summit

Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam

Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official

Govt, IPPs ink ‘initial’ agreements

Biden administration has to recognise Pakistan based on new ground realities, says Qureshi

Construction industry: Amnesty scheme can be ‘grossly abused’: expert

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters