Norway gas field outages to end Monday, pipeline operator says

OSLO: The partial outage at Norway's Troll, Visund and Kvitebjoern natural gas fields, which on Sunday cut supplies to Europe, is set to end on Monday, pipeline system operator Gassco said.

The combined outage will cut Monday's gas output by an expected 9.5 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, less than Sunday's cut of around 50 mcm per day, Gassco said.

Norway is Britain's largest external gas supplier, and the second largest of Europe after Russia, normally exporting around 330 million cubic metres per day.

The partial outage at Equinor's Troll, Norway's largest gas field, and at the two smaller facilities, was caused by processing problems, Gassco said in a brief statement on Sunday.

A separate outage, affecting the Aasta Hansteen gas field, has also been scheduled to end on Monday, Gassco said.

British wholesale gas prices rose on Friday as a forecast for colder temperatures boosted demand and domestic supply remained curbed by maintenance.