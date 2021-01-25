ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,893 Increased By ▲ 37.46 (0.77%)
BR30 25,184 Increased By ▲ 460.58 (1.86%)
KSE100 46,160 Increased By ▲ 292.32 (0.64%)
KSE30 19,190 Increased By ▲ 129.42 (0.68%)
Japanese shares gain tracking US futures; tech and pharma stocks boost

  • Eisai rose 2.8% and Astellas Pharma gained 2.1%.
Reuters 25 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares rose on Monday, erasing early losses, led by tech and pharma stocks as US futures rose on hopes that lawmakers would soon pass a massive economic stimulus to revive growth in the world's largest economy.

The Nikkei share average gained 0.67% at 28.822.29, after declining 0.2% earlier, while the broader Topix inched up 0.29% to 1,862.00.

"US markets moved irregularly last week but investors were relieved this morning after seeing the rise in US futures," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

Asian shares also rose as concerns over rising COVID-19 cases and delays in vaccine supplies were eclipsed by expectations of a $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus plan to help revive the US economy.

US lawmakers from both parties said they had agreed that getting the COVID-19 vaccine to Americans should be a priority, but some Republicans objected to such a hefty package only a month after Congress passed a $900 billion relief measure.

Tech shares advanced in Japan, with Toshiba surging 16.88% after the Tokyo Stock Exchange approved on Friday the electronics and infrastructure conglomerate's return to the bourse's first section.

Electronic components maker Alps Alpine jumped 6.12%, making it the biggest gainer on the Nikkei index, and camera maker Nikon rose 5.17%.

Drugmakers rose on renewed hopes of COVID-19 vaccine roll-outs. Takeda Pharmaceutical added 3.54% after Japan's biggest drugmaker last week announced the start of a study of Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine in the country.

Eisai rose 2.8% and Astellas Pharma gained 2.1%.

Sumitomo Corp rose 1.55% as local media reported the trading house would stop investing in new oil development projects as it shifts away from fossil fuels businesses.

