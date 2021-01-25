ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 35.79 (0.74%)
BR30 25,167 Increased By ▲ 443.38 (1.79%)
KSE100 46,150 Increased By ▲ 282.12 (0.62%)
KSE30 19,192 Increased By ▲ 130.82 (0.69%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Philips Q4 core profit rises as robust pandemic-led demand continues

  • "We continued to gain market share in our healthcare businesses, and ended the year with a strong order book," Chief Executive Frans van Houten said.
Reuters 25 Jan 2021

AMSTERDAM: Dutch health technology company Philips on Monday reported a 7% increase in fourth-quarter core earnings as the coronavirus pandemic continued to spur demand for hospital equipment to treat COVID-19 patients.

Philips said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) increased to 1.14 billion euros ($1.39 billion) in the October-December period, with comparable sales up 7% at 6 billion euros.

This continued Philips' sharp recovery since the second half of the year, as the first shock of the pandemic waned and hospitals rushed to buy respiratory equipment and appliances that enable remote care.

In the fourth quarter, this led to a 24% jump in sales of its Connected Care division, which supplies monitoring and respiratory care machines and software platforms.

Demand continued to stay strong as new orders increased 7% in the last three months of 2020, taking order growth for the year up to 9%.

"We continued to gain market share in our healthcare businesses, and ended the year with a strong order book," Chief Executive Frans van Houten said.

Philips confirmed its outlook for "low-single-digit comparable sales growth" in 2021, as demand for COVID-19 equipment is expected to cool down.

Its fourth-quarter results were slightly better than the core earnings of 1.12 billion euros, and higher than the 5.91 billion euros of sales analysts polled by the company on average had predicted.

COVID19 Dutch health technology company Philips EBITA Care division Chief Executive Frans van Houten

Philips Q4 core profit rises as robust pandemic-led demand continues

Immediate solution of Kashmir must for regional peace, says Qureshi

Second wave: Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since November after 23 die from COVID-19

Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports

Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over

Leaders set for online climate adaptation summit

Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam

Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official

Govt, IPPs ink ‘initial’ agreements

Biden administration has to recognise Pakistan based on new ground realities, says Qureshi

Construction industry: Amnesty scheme can be ‘grossly abused’: expert

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters