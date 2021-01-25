ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Business & Finance

Turkish capacity utilisation dips to 75.4% in January

  • The rate, which hit a decade low of 61.6% in April due to steps to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
Reuters 25 Jan 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkey's capacity utilisation rate fell to 75.4% in January from 75.6% a month earlier, data from the central bank showed on Monday.

The rate, which hit a decade low of 61.6% in April due to steps to contain the coronavirus outbreak, is a measure of how much of the economy's potential output is being used.

