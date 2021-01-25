Business & Finance
Turkish capacity utilisation dips to 75.4% in January
- The rate, which hit a decade low of 61.6% in April due to steps to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
25 Jan 2021
ISTANBUL: Turkey's capacity utilisation rate fell to 75.4% in January from 75.6% a month earlier, data from the central bank showed on Monday.
The rate, which hit a decade low of 61.6% in April due to steps to contain the coronavirus outbreak, is a measure of how much of the economy's potential output is being used.
Chinese, Indian troops clash at Naku La in Sikkim leaves many injured on both sides
Turkish capacity utilisation dips to 75.4% in January
Second wave: Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since November after 23 die from COVID-19
Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports
Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over
Leaders set for online climate adaptation summit
Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam
Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official
Govt, IPPs ink ‘initial’ agreements
Biden administration has to recognise Pakistan based on new ground realities, says Qureshi
Construction industry: Amnesty scheme can be ‘grossly abused’: expert
Issuance of Sukuk: Finance clarifies position
Read more stories
Comments