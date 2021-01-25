ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,883 Increased By ▲ 26.92 (0.55%)
BR30 25,110 Increased By ▲ 385.79 (1.56%)
KSE100 46,131 Increased By ▲ 262.58 (0.57%)
KSE30 19,187 Increased By ▲ 125.64 (0.66%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares edge higher as miners, banks lead gains

  • Blue-chip gas producers Woodside Petroleum and Santos lost up to 1.3% and 0.9%, respectively.
Reuters 25 Jan 2021

Australian shares opened higher on Monday, led by gains in miners and financials, while trading remained subdued ahead of a public holiday and a raft of economic data scheduled to be released during the week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% to 6,814.40 by 0000 GMT in a low volume session that saw just over 15% trades of the 30-day average of nearly 543 million shares.

The markets will be closed on Tuesday for Australia Day.

Over the week, investors will be eyeing domestic inflation data, US Federal Reserve meeting, and fourth-quarter advanced economic growth data for the United States.

Australia's fourth-quarter headline inflation, to be released on Wednesday, is likely to remain unchanged from previous quarter, according to a Reuters poll.

Among gainers in the index, heavyweight miners were the top gainers in the index, jumping nearly a percent.

Global miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto advanced up to 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively, while Fortescue Metals Group added up to 3.5%, marking its biggest intraday jump in over two weeks.

In financials, all 'Big Four' banks traded in the positive territory, with top lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank adding up to 0.8% each.

Meanwhile, Australia approved the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use under a formal process, with vaccination of priority groups expected to begin in late February.

Capping the gains, energy stocks were the top loser in the index, slipping as much as 1.7% in their third straight session of losses, as oil prices fell overnight on demand concerns following new pandemic restrictions in China.

Blue-chip gas producers Woodside Petroleum and Santos lost up to 1.3% and 0.9%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 slid 0.2% to 13,302.28, snapping four straight sessions of gains.

Healthcare and industrials were the top drags, offsetting gains made by financials.

Australian shares US Federal Reserve healthcare benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose Pfizer/BioNTech COVID 19 vaccine S&P/NZX 50 index fell

Australian shares edge higher as miners, banks lead gains

Second wave: Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since November after 23 die from COVID-19

Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports

Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over

Leaders set for online climate adaptation summit

Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam

Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official

Govt, IPPs ink ‘initial’ agreements

Biden administration has to recognise Pakistan based on new ground realities, says Qureshi

Construction industry: Amnesty scheme can be ‘grossly abused’: expert

Issuance of Sukuk: Finance clarifies position

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters