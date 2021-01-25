Smuggled petroleum products: Authorities seal 1,556 illegal fuel stations across country

(Karachi) In a bid to curb sale of smuggled petroleum products, as many as 1,556 illegal fuel stations have been sealed during an ongoing countrywide crackdown, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, from January 11, 1,556 illegal petrol pumps have been sealed so far, while three million litres of petrol and 10.6 million litres of diesel have been seized.

On January 24, 28 fuel stations were sealed including 15 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 10 in Sindh and three in Punjab.

On January 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of sale of smuggled petroleum products across the country and ordered strict action against those involved in inflicting a huge loss on the national exchequer.

It is estimated that the country is facing a loss of Rs150 billion revenue per annum due to sale of smuggled oil. As many as 2,094 fuel stations were found to be involved in sale of smuggled petroleum products in three provinces.