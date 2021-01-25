ANL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.31%)
ASC 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (6.06%)
AVN 97.90 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.88%)
BOP 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.26 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.59%)
EPCL 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.82 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.04%)
FFL 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
HUBC 86.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.76%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.8%)
KAPCO 40.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
MLCF 44.15 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.63%)
PAEL 40.08 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.28%)
PPL 93.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.55%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.71 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.69%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
BR100 4,881 Increased By ▲ 25.17 (0.52%)
BR30 25,065 Increased By ▲ 341.23 (1.38%)
KSE100 46,134 Increased By ▲ 266.43 (0.58%)
KSE30 19,183 Increased By ▲ 122.32 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Samsung chief will not appeal 2.5-year jail term: lawyer

  • Given Lee has served around a year in prison he is due for release in July 2022, even without parole, a presidential pardon or a commutation.
AFP 25 Jan 2021

SEOUL: The de facto chief of South Korea's Samsung business empire will "humbly accept" the court ruling that sentenced him to 2.5 years in prison for corruption and will not appeal, his lawyer said Monday.

Lee Jae-yong, vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics, the world's biggest smartphone and memory chip maker, was found guilty of bribery and embezzlement in connection with the scandal that brought down former president Park Geun-hye.

The Seoul Central District Court jailed him in a retrial last week, the latest step in a long-running legal process that has hung over Samsung for years.

But the decision not to appeal could mean that Samsung is looking to draw a line under the issue: with time already served, Lee will be eligible for parole as soon as September -- as long as prosecutors do not successfully appeal for a longer sentence.

"Vice-chairman Lee will humbly accept the ruling and has decided not to appeal," his lawyer Lee In-jae said in a statement.

The 52-year-old was first jailed for five years in 2017, after Park's ouster.

He walked free the following year when an appeals court dismissed most of his bribery convictions and gave him a suspended sentence, but the Supreme Court later ordered Lee to face a retrial.

Given Lee has served around a year in prison he is due for release in July 2022, even without parole, a presidential pardon or a commutation.

Samsung is by far the biggest of the family-controlled conglomerates, or chaebols, that dominate business in the world's 12th-largest economy.

Its overall turnover is equivalent to a fifth of the national gross domestic product and it is crucial to South Korea's economic health.

Experts have warned a prolonged leadership vacuum could hamper its decision-making on future large-scale investments of the kind that have been key to its rise.

Samsung Park Geun hye de facto chief Samsung business Seoul Central District Court

Samsung chief will not appeal 2.5-year jail term: lawyer

Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports

Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over

Leaders set for online climate adaptation summit

Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam

Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official

Govt, IPPs ink ‘initial’ agreements

Biden administration has to recognise Pakistan based on new ground realities, says Qureshi

Construction industry: Amnesty scheme can be ‘grossly abused’: expert

Issuance of Sukuk: Finance clarifies position

Census result notification may be released: PM convenes meeting of CCI on 27th

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters