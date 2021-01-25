NAB has 'solid evidence' of money-laundering by 'big fish', says Iqbal

(Karachi) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said that the accountability watchdog has "solid evidence" of money-laundering worth billions of rupees by the "big fish", local media reported on Monday.

In a statement, the NAB chief said the bureau has filed corruption references on the basis of this evidence. “NAB is on the right track due to commitment of its officials. Solid evidence of billions of rupees money-laundering are available, which were laundered by opening fake accounts," he stated.

Javed Iqbal said that NAB is tasked to investigate mega corruption cases which requires time. He promised taking the ongoing flour and sugar scam investigations to a logical conclusion as per the law.

"NAB is considered a role model organisation by the Saarc countries and Transparency International Pakistan, PILDAT, Mishal Pakistan have lauded NAB's anti-corruption endeavours," he mentioned.

The chairperson claimed NAB had so far recovered Rs714 billion since its inception. “Some 1,243 corruption cases, having accumulative corruption volume of Rs943 billion, are under trial in various accountability courts,” he said.