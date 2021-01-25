ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,878 Increased By ▲ 22.76 (0.47%)
BR30 25,064 Increased By ▲ 340.55 (1.38%)
KSE100 46,121 Increased By ▲ 253.3 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,182 Increased By ▲ 121.01 (0.63%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Jessica Korda tops Kang in playoff for LPGA Tournament of Champions win

  • World number five Kang, who was also seeking a sixth LPGA title, then hit into the trees right of the green at 16. She salvaged an impressive par, but Korda birdied to pull level.
AFP 25 Jan 2021

MIAMI: Jessica Korda rolled in a 30-foot birdie putt at the first playoff hole to win the LPGA Tournament of Champions Sunday, rallying from two shots down to beat Danielle Kang.

Korda, who fired a third-round 60 on Saturday to put herself within striking distance of overnight leader Kang, fired a five-under-par final round of 66 for a 24-under total of 260 at the Four Seasons Golf & Sports Club in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Kang, who led by three strokes at the turn, closed with a three-under-par 68.

Korda captured her sixth LPGA title, but her first since the Honda LPGA Thailand in February of 2018.

She left herself more work than Kang at the first playoff hole -- the par-three 18th.

But she rattled in her long birdie putt to pile on the pressure, giving a fist-bump and fierce "C'mon" when the putt dropped.

Kang couldn't get her shorter effort to drop.

"Everyone says low expectations," she said of the season-opener. "But I always expect, I don't show up to a tournament just to show up," said Korda, whose victory was her first with her parents, former Australian Open tennis champion Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtova, in the gallery.

They watched her shatter the tournament scoring record of 14-under set by South Korean Ji Eun-hee in 2019.

Korda said the final round had its frustrations.

"I didn't have great numbers all day. I was in between shots all day. It was just frustrating because I wanted to be aggressive, but then I wasn't," she said.

"And then (I) kind of just said, You know what? Forget about it. Just stick to your process and be aggressive when you can and take those opportunities.

"Having those putts roll in definitely helped."

Korda had shaken off a bogey at the third hole with back-to-back birdies at the sixth and seventh and added another pair of birdies at 13 and 14.

Kang was three-under through 14 with a two-shot lead. But she three-putted for her first bogey of the week at the 15th.

World number five Kang, who was also seeking a sixth LPGA title, then hit into the trees right of the green at 16. She salvaged an impressive par, but Korda birdied to pull level.

They both birdied 17 to move to 24-under, and both parred the 72nd hole.

Korda's younger sister Nelly, ranked fourth in the world, finished third, applying pressure with six birdies in a seven-hole span from the seventh through the 13th.

She settled for a seven-under-par 64 for 262. South Korea's Chun In-gee was a further five strokes back after a 67 for 267.

Florida golf Champions Golf Club Tiburon Golf Club Jia Kang Korda Nelly Honda LPGA Thailand Jessica Korda

Jessica Korda tops Kang in playoff for LPGA Tournament of Champions win

Second wave: Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since November after 23 die from COVID-19

Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports

Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over

Leaders set for online climate adaptation summit

Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam

Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official

Govt, IPPs ink ‘initial’ agreements

Biden administration has to recognise Pakistan based on new ground realities, says Qureshi

Construction industry: Amnesty scheme can be ‘grossly abused’: expert

Issuance of Sukuk: Finance clarifies position

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters