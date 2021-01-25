Markets
Hong Kong stocks surge in morning session
25 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied more than two percent Monday morning following two days of losses as investors welcomed news leaders had lifted a strict lockdown in a part of the city that had seen a spike in virus infections.
The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.07 percent, or 609.16 points, to 30,057.01.
