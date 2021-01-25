ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.96%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (6.06%)
AVN 98.34 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (4.36%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.99%)
DGKC 112.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.63%)
EPCL 47.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.22%)
FFL 19.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
HASCOL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
HUBC 86.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.7%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
JSCL 32.49 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.24%)
KAPCO 40.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.05%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.51%)
PAEL 40.08 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.46%)
PPL 93.81 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.56%)
PRL 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 44.61 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.72 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.72%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
BR100 4,882 Increased By ▲ 26.65 (0.55%)
BR30 25,071 Increased By ▲ 346.92 (1.4%)
KSE100 46,136 Increased By ▲ 268.06 (0.58%)
KSE30 19,187 Increased By ▲ 125.58 (0.66%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks surge in morning session

  • The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.07 percent, or 609.16 points, to 30,057.01.
AFP 25 Jan 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied more than two percent Monday morning following two days of losses as investors welcomed news leaders had lifted a strict lockdown in a part of the city that had seen a spike in virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.07 percent, or 609.16 points, to 30,057.01.

Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index tokyo stock investors welcomed

Hong Kong stocks surge in morning session

Indian, Chinese troops in new border brawl: reports

Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over

Leaders set for online climate adaptation summit

Covid condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Oxfam

Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans: White House official

Govt, IPPs ink ‘initial’ agreements

Biden administration has to recognise Pakistan based on new ground realities, says Qureshi

Construction industry: Amnesty scheme can be ‘grossly abused’: expert

Issuance of Sukuk: Finance clarifies position

Census result notification may be released: PM convenes meeting of CCI on 27th

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters