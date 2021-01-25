Census result notification may be released: PM convenes meeting of CCI on 27th

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) on January 27, it is learnt.

According to the sources, the CCI meeting will be attended by the four chief ministers of the provinces and the federal ministers, while the notification of release of census results is expected at the meeting.

They said that the meeting would review the Permanent Secretariat of the CCI and present the annual report of the NEPRA.

They said that the implementation of the decisions of the CCI and the amendment to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Ordinance would also be reviewed. The meeting will also consider issues related to higher education after the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), which is part of the ruling coalition, has expressed concerns over the results of the census in Karachi, while the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pak-Sar Zamin Party also have sharp differences over the results.

