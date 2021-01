Aviator wins Aquafina Polo Cup 2021

LAHORE: Aviator lifted the Aquafina Polo Cup 2021 defeating Zacky Farm by 6-4 in the main final played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Sunday. Aviator took an early lead in the first chukker and maintained their supremacy till the fourth and last chukker, winning the match with a score of 6-4. Ahmad Bilal Riaz emerged as hero of the day from the winning side with a classic contribution of three goals.

