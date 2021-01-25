ANL 28.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Sindh sees 630 new cases of Covid-19

Recorder Report 25 Jan 2021

KARACHI: As many as 4 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,892 and 630 new cases emerged when 9,228 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He added that 4 more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 3,892 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Shah said that 9,228 samples were tested which detected 630 cases that constituted 6.8 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,641,939 tests have been conducted against which 241,200 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 219,481 patients have recovered, including 793 overnight.

The CM said that currently 17,827 patients were under treatment, of them 16,916 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centres and 898 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 810 patients was stated to be critical, including 77 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 630 new cases, 469 have been detected from Karachi, including 170 from South, 158 East, 72 Central, 31 Malir, 26 West and 12 Korangi. Hyderabad has 23, Mirpurkhas and Thatta 20 each, Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar 16 each, Tando Muhammad Khan 13, Sujawal 14, NaushroFeroze 12, Dadu, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Shikarpur one each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

