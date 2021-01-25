ANL 28.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
ASL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 94.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.36%)
BOP 9.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
DGKC 110.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
FFBL 27.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
JSCL 31.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 93.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TRG 108.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 33.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business

Tax refunds process: FBR suspends AC over asking ‘hefty percentage’

Muhammad Ali 25 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has suspended its additional commissioner (AC) posted in the Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU), Islamabad for asking ‘hefty percentage’ to process tax refunds.

After examining the evidences provided by the taxpayer, the member IR operations Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has discussed the case with chairman FBR, who suspended the additional commissioner posted in the LTU, Islamabad and ordered an inquiry against him, sources, privy to the matter, told Business Recorder here.

Furthermore, sources said that the inquiry officer had also confirmed all allegations levelled against the said additional commissioner and now the board was pondering to take stern action against him in order to set an example of ‘zero tolerance’ against the malpractices.

Since the FBR has expedited the process of tax refunds on the directives of NA standing committee on finance, revenue and economic affairs last July, the syndicate of ill-reputed tax officials across the country has been actively asking ‘hefty percentage’ to process tax refunds, sources said.

They said that the board was receiving numerous complaints on daily basis from the taxpayers where tax officials were reportedly asking 25 to 40 percent of refund amount as bribe to process their tax refund claims however, the taxpayers, when asked, remained unable to produce evidences, providing impunity to these tax officials for their wrongdoings.

They said that the FBR with the action taken against its additional commissioner set an example of ‘zero tolerance’ against the malpractices and urged the taxpayers to produce evidences against tax officials instead of ‘verbal complaints’ in order to facilitate the board to take stern action against its officials involved in such heinous activities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) LTU Tax refunds Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed

Tax refunds process: FBR suspends AC over asking ‘hefty percentage’

Biden administration has to recognise Pakistan based on new ground realities, says Qureshi

Construction industry: Amnesty scheme can be ‘grossly abused’: expert

Issuance of Sukuk: Finance clarifies position

Census result notification may be released: PM convenes meeting of CCI on 27th

RLNG supply to KE's new unit: PD directed to play role in signing of pact

Fed holds first policy meeting of Biden administration

Gas moratorium: Textile industry rejects CCoE’s decision

PDM will gradually use all options to get rid of govt: Zardari

Republicans signal deep resistance to Trump Senate trial

100 arrested in Amsterdam after protest over curfew

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.