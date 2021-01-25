ANL 28.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
ASL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 94.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.36%)
BOP 9.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
DGKC 110.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
FFBL 27.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
JSCL 31.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 93.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TRG 108.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 33.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Most Gulf markets in red; Kuwait up on banks

Reuters 25 Jan 2021

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday, with Dubai extending losses from the previous session as rising COVID infections in the United Arab Emirates weighed on sentiment.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.5%, with National Commercial Bank, the country’s largest lender, shedding 1.7%, while Al Rajhi Bank was down 0.5%.

The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen’s Houthi movement said it had thwarted an air attack towards the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh on Saturday, Saudi state television reported, but the Iran-aligned group denied any involvement.

Dubai’s main share index lost 0.7%, extending losses from the previous session, dragged down by a 2% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Amongst others, budget airliner Air Arabia slid 3.7%.

Dubai has suspended non-essential surgery for a month and live entertainment in hotels and restaurants until further notice as coronavirus infections surge in the Middle East trading hub.

New daily cases in the Gulf state of about 9 million people tripled in the past month to about 354 per million this week, according to Oxford University’s Our World in Data research programme.

The UAE does not release location data for infections, making it difficult to determine if Dubai, which relaxed restrictions early on, has been the hardest hit by the recent surge.

The Abu Dhabi index gave up early gains to close flat, with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank rising 0.9%.

In Qatar, the index eased 0.3%, hit by a 0.8% fall in the Gulf’s largest lender Qatar National Bank and a 0.6% decrease in Qatar Islamic Bank.

Kuwait’s blue-chip index, however, rose 0.6%, with all its financial shares closing higher, including National Bank of Kuwait, which was up 0.6%.

Kuwait’s central bank allowed banks to distribute dividends to shareholders based on their 2020 financial statements and net profit.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index declined 1.1%, pressured by a 2% fall in Commercial International Bank, the country’s largest lender.

