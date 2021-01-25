ANL 28.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
ASL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 94.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.36%)
BOP 9.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
DGKC 110.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
FFBL 27.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
JSCL 31.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 93.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TRG 108.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 33.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Goldman says strengthening Turkish lira may be limited by reserve building

Reuters 25 Jan 2021

NEW YORK: Goldman Sachs said its three-month Turkish lira forecast was 7.00 to 7.50 to the dollar and said further strengthening might be constrained by central bank efforts to rebuild reserves.

The lira has strengthened since early December when the central bank said it would keep monetary policy tight in the new year and was prepared to hike interest rates more if necessary to lower inflation in a lasting way.

Goldman said in the note on its three-month forecast that the “currency strength may ultimately be constrained by a necessary attempt at rebuilding (foreign exchange) reserves.”

On the six-month to 12-month lira outlook, Goldman’s Tom Arnold wrote that the forecast was for 7.00 and 7.50, compared to 7.75 and 8.00 previously, reflecting “the likelihood that the extent of lira appreciation may be limited”.

The governor said in December the central bank forecast 9.4% inflation by the end of 2021 and aimed for 5% in 2023.

inflation Goldman Sachs Turkish lira central bank

Goldman says strengthening Turkish lira may be limited by reserve building

Biden administration has to recognise Pakistan based on new ground realities, says Qureshi

Construction industry: Amnesty scheme can be ‘grossly abused’: expert

Issuance of Sukuk: Finance clarifies position

Census result notification may be released: PM convenes meeting of CCI on 27th

RLNG supply to KE's new unit: PD directed to play role in signing of pact

Fed holds first policy meeting of Biden administration

Gas moratorium: Textile industry rejects CCoE’s decision

PDM will gradually use all options to get rid of govt: Zardari

Republicans signal deep resistance to Trump Senate trial

100 arrested in Amsterdam after protest over curfew

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.