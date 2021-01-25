Opposition should remember no-trust motion in Senate: Governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the PDM should remember the outcome of the no-confidence motion in Senate before bringing a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The opposition that fails outside Parliament will fail inside Parliament as well,” the Governor said while talking to different PTI delegations on Sunday. The Governor maintained that the midterm elections are out of question. He said the PDM lacks confidence and every component party is trying to protect its own political interests only.

He reminded this is the same PDM which announced resignations from the assemblies on January 31, but now these people are not sticking to their words and there is a clear division among them on the issue of Long March. “I am sure that the opposition alliance which could not resign and hold a Long March will also not be able to bring the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said, adding, “After the government’s success on economic and other fronts, the opposition parties are unable to understand how can they stay politically alive; the opposition has no option but to accept the government’s mandate. General elections will be held only after the government’s constitutional term expires.”

