ANL 28.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
ASL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 94.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.36%)
BOP 9.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
DGKC 110.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
FFBL 27.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
JSCL 31.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 93.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TRG 108.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 33.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Opposition should remember no-trust motion in Senate: Governor

Recorder Report 25 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the PDM should remember the outcome of the no-confidence motion in Senate before bringing a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The opposition that fails outside Parliament will fail inside Parliament as well,” the Governor said while talking to different PTI delegations on Sunday. The Governor maintained that the midterm elections are out of question. He said the PDM lacks confidence and every component party is trying to protect its own political interests only.

He reminded this is the same PDM which announced resignations from the assemblies on January 31, but now these people are not sticking to their words and there is a clear division among them on the issue of Long March. “I am sure that the opposition alliance which could not resign and hold a Long March will also not be able to bring the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said, adding, “After the government’s success on economic and other fronts, the opposition parties are unable to understand how can they stay politically alive; the opposition has no option but to accept the government’s mandate. General elections will be held only after the government’s constitutional term expires.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PDM

Opposition should remember no-trust motion in Senate: Governor

Biden administration has to recognise Pakistan based on new ground realities, says Qureshi

Construction industry: Amnesty scheme can be ‘grossly abused’: expert

Issuance of Sukuk: Finance clarifies position

Census result notification may be released: PM convenes meeting of CCI on 27th

RLNG supply to KE's new unit: PD directed to play role in signing of pact

Fed holds first policy meeting of Biden administration

Gas moratorium: Textile industry rejects CCoE’s decision

PDM will gradually use all options to get rid of govt: Zardari

Republicans signal deep resistance to Trump Senate trial

100 arrested in Amsterdam after protest over curfew

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.