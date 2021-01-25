NAB has solid evidence of money laundering: chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman former justice Javed Iqbal has said that NAB has solid evidence of money laundering of billion of rupees of big fish.

The NAB has submitted corruption references in respected Accountability Courts which are under trial. He said in a statement on Sunday that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, father of the nation in his Address to Assembly had identified bribery and nepotism as main curses.

He said that there is a difference between white collar crimes and in street crimes. He said that the NAB is committed for logical conclusion of mega corruption cases. He said that NAB is the focal institution of Pakistan under UN convention against corruption and is Chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption Forum. He said that the NAB is considered role model organization in SAARC countries. International Economic, Transparency International Pakistan, PILDAT, Mishal Pakistan has lauded anti graft watchdog’s anti corruption endeavours.

“NAB has so far deposited Rs 714 billion since its inception which is being termed as a great achievement. Some 1,243 corruption cases, having accumulative corruption volume of Rs 943 billion, are under trial in various accountability courts,” he said.

Javed Iqbal said that the NAB has constituted Combined Investigation Team (CIT) to benefit from the collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers. The CIT has the services of director, additional director, investigation officer, legal counsel and experts of monetary and land revenue department.

He said that the NAB officers are working with dedication and commitment as per law. NAB is on right track due to commitment of its officials. Concrete evidence of billion of rupee money laundering are available. Billion of rupees were laundered by opening fake accounts in the names of “Faluda Wala,” “Chabri Wala” and “Paupar Wala”.

He said that the NAB investigates white collar mega corruption cases and time is required to probe such cases as some information needed to be collected from abroad. The Chairman NAB vowed taking the ongoing flour and sugar scam investigations into logical conclusion as per law.—PR

