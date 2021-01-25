Husband, in-laws booked for burning woman alive

FAISALABAD: A woman was burnt alive allegedly by her husband and in-laws in the Ghulam Muhammad Abad area, said a police spokesperson.

According to the FIR lodged on Sunday with Ghulam Muhammad Abad police, Muhammad Shahbaz resident of Madanpura told police that his sister Yasia was married to one Muhammad Tayyab resident of Ghulam Muhammad Abad in 2018. Soon after the marriage, Yasia’s husband and her in-laws started subjecting her to physical torture for not bringing the money they had demanded from her parents. During the period, the couple had a child.