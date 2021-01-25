ANL 28.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Indonesia’s coast guard seizes Iranian and Panamanian tankers

Reuters 25 Jan 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesia said on Sunday its coast guard had seized the Iranian-flagged MT Horse and the Panamanian-flagged MT Frea vessels over suspected illegal fuel transfers off the country’s waters.

A statement from coast guard spokesman Wisnu Pramandita said the tankers, seized in waters off Kalimantan province, were escorted to Batam island in Riau Island Province for further investigation.

“The tankers, first detected at 5:30 a.m. local time (2130 GMT on Jan. 23) concealed their identity by not showing their national flags, turning of automatic identification systems and did not respond to a radio call,” the statement said.

“There was an oil spill around MT Frea.”

The International Maritime Organization requires vessels to use transponders for safety and transparency. Crews can turn off the devices if there is a danger of piracy or similar hazards. But transponders are often shut down to conceal a ship’s location during illicit activities.

coastguard MT Horse MT Frea Panamanian tankers

