Sehat Insaaf Cards: Sindh govt should take initiative: federal minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said that provision of free medical and treatment facilities was the prime responsibility of the state and the government would ensure that facility across the country without any discrimination.

Addressing a ceremony here on Sunday, he said that the distribution of Sehat Insaaf Cards to 100 percent population of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been completed while it was under progress in Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The minister said that the prime minister had directed the Balochistan government to start the cards distribution process while the Sindh government should also take initiative in that regard.

The minister said 100 percent population of Punjab would be able to enjoy universal health insurance till December this year. He said that facility was available only in some developed countries of the world.

Appreciating the announcement of medical policy for officers and officials of the National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP), he said that the government was working to bring further improvement in the NHA system.

Murad Saeed said that initiatives based on modern technology were being taken to ensure transparency in various departments.

He said the government would start further development initiatives in less developed and deprived areas of the country.

He said mega projects were being constructed in those areas to make the local population prosperous. He said the construction of new motorways and roads would be started across the country soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021