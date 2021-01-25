ANL 28.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
ASL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 94.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.36%)
BOP 9.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
DGKC 110.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
FFBL 27.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
JSCL 31.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 93.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TRG 108.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 33.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Pandemic drags German admin out of the 1980s

AFP 25 Jan 2021

BERLIN: Signs are emerging that the coronavirus pandemic is finally dragging Germany’s notoriously sluggish administrative processes into the 21st century — albeit one very small step at a time.

With coronavirus shutdowns exposing a catalogue of digital failings in schools, teachers in Berlin will get their own email addresses this year instead of having to use personal ones, local media reported on Tuesday.

If a pilot project started in December is successful, more than 33,000 teachers could be given a “business” email by the end of the year, according to the Tagesspiegel newspaper.

The addresses will somewhat ironically be provided by a company called mailbox.org founded in Berlin in 1989.

“Berlin is slowly approaching the technical level of 1996,” one Twitter user joked.

In another throwback to the 1980s, Berlin’s Bundestag house of parliament announced last week that it would be doing away with fax machines.

The devices, which number around 1,600 and date back to the parliament’s move to Berlin in the 1990s, will be phased out by the end of the next legislative period, according to the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

