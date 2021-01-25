ANL 28.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
South Punjab: PM vows special package for farmers

25 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says South Punjab was neglected in the past and its population was not given equal opportunities in education, health and employment.

Talking to members of the National Assembly from South Punjab in Islamabad he said establishment of South Punjab Secretariat is aimed to put all districts of this area on the path of development. He said sub committee of the Cabinet is preparing a special package for farmers and will be announced soon. The meeting also discussed in detail the special package for farmers and South Punjab Secretariat.

Meanwhile, MNAs from Swat and Dir also called on the Prime Minister and held a detailed discussion on the law and order situation in Dir. MNA Bashir Khan briefed the Prime Minister about providing employment to local population in under construction dams in Dir. Besides, he apprised the Prime Minister about his constituency’s problems and steps taken for public welfare.

MNA Saleem Rehman updated about promotion of tourism in Swat and its positive impact on local people’s economic condition. He also informed the Prime Minister about the progress on health and educational projects in Swat.—PR

