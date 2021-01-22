‘Electricity transmission woes’ — II

The advantage of increasingly distributed grid (in countries where engineers are ready to think and adapt to changed security environment) is that there could be hundreds (even thousands) of power generation sources operating on a particular network to meet the equivalent size of large centralized power plant – so instead of one target (which could easily be attacked), a large number of grid-connected power sources would need to be attacked simultaneously for equivalent impact and this would be very difficult for our enemies, even though they are focused on destroying us in every possible way!

Alternatively, one “successful” attack on a central system could turn off a significantly large amount of generation and transmission but unfortunately, a lot of effort is being placed on trying to handle such possible attacks (or even operating mistakes) in large power plants through a “conventional” approach.

If both SNGPL and SSGC had continued to follow the earlier approved “Efficient” natural gas utilization in which minimum 60% thermal efficiency had to be achieved, our whole energy scenario would have been so different!

It’s time to really wake up and see how other countries are meeting the challenge and planning for the future, ensuring both Energy Security and Climate Control by ensuring Carbon Reduction targets are achieved! How can we ever solve our energy problem if we are not following the basic requirements of efficiency, as well as generation near load centres, to reduce cost of power?

Engr. Ainul Abedin (Karachi)

