European stocks rise

MILAN/FRANKFURT: European stocks rose on Thursday on hopes of a large US stimulus plan under new President Joe Biden, while investors looked to the European Central Bank for clues on the eurozone's economic health.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4%, hitting new highs since February, with tech, travel & leisure and automakers gaining the most.

Asian and Wall Street peers hit record highs after Biden took office on Wednesday and signed half a dozen executive orders that included America's return to the international Paris Agreement to fight climate change. The central bank will announce its own policy decisions at 1245 GMT, followed by President Christine Lagarde's news conference at 1330 GMT. Tech stocks jumped 1.5%, continuing their rally for a second straight session, led by software maker Sage Group, which jumped 4.7% after posting higher quarterly recurring revenue. Spanish cellphone mast operator Cellnex rose 4.1% and German telecoms group Deutsche Telekom gained 0.8% after the two companies announced to combine their tower business in the Netherlands. The pair boosted European telecom sector, which climbed more than 1%.