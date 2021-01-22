ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
Graana.com hosts first seminar on ‘Pedal to Fitness’

22 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Graana.com marks the launch of Graana Clubs by partnering with the Iqbal Institute of Policy Studies (IIPS) to co-host a seminar titled – Pedal to Fitness:Cycling Strategy for Islamabad.

The prestigious speakers attending the event included Chairman Imarat Group of Companies and CEO Graana.com Shafiq Akbar, Lt-Gen Muhammad Haroon Aslam (retd), President IIPS advisory board along with Group Directors Farhan Javed, Arslan Javed, and Taimoor Abbasi, and Director General ICTA Syeda Shafaq Hashmi, Muhamad Naveed Iftikhar and Samna Sadaf Khan.

The special guests gave a comprehensive presentation on various aspects of cycling strategy for Islamabad. Their presentation generated a lot of interest which was evident from the number of questions posed from the audience.

The seminar was aimed at inculcating the importance of cycling among the citizens, and cycling as a medium of redressal for the health issues and the impact of climate change.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

