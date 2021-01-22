ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MoU signed: Meezan Bank, IUB to bridge industry-academia gap

Recorder Report 22 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Meezan Bank and The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to abridge the industry-academia gap marking a milestone for both the organizations in initiating collaboration for planning, research engagement and knowledge exchange activities.

Under the MoU, IUB’s Institute of Business Management & Administrative Sciences, Department of Islamic and Commercial Banking (ICB) will join hands with Meezan Bank for capacity-building, internship opportunities and collaborative research projects in order to develop professional expertise in the field of Islamic finance.

This MoU was signed by Ahmed Ali Siddiqui Group Head, Shariah Compliance Meezan Bank and Engr. Prof. Dr. Ather Mehboob (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University Bahawalpur.

The Dean Dr. Jawad Iqbal and Chairperson Dr. Ariba Khan along with esteemed faculty were also present at the ceremony. Ahmed Ali Siddiqui and his team joined the ceremony virtually via Zoom from the Head Office in Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

